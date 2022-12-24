Multibagger stock that has surged 300% in 3 years to trade ex-split next week2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 11:24 AM IST
- Multibagger small-cap stock has fixed 28th December 2022 as record dat for stock split
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of Filatex India Ltd has fixed 28th December 2022 as record date for stock split. The small-cap company will split its stock on ex-basis that means the stock will trade ex-split on 27th December 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The board of directors of the company has already declared that the stocks of the company will be subdivided into 1:2 ratio and its face value will change to Re 1 from existing face value of ₹2 per equity share.
