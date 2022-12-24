Stock split 2022: The board of directors of Filatex India Ltd has fixed 28th December 2022 as record date for stock split. The small-cap company will split its stock on ex-basis that means the stock will trade ex-split on 27th December 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The board of directors of the company has already declared that the stocks of the company will be subdivided into 1:2 ratio and its face value will change to Re 1 from existing face value of ₹2 per equity share.

Informing Indian bourses about the record date for stock subdivision, the small cap company said, "The Finance & Corporate Affairs Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, through circular resolution, passed on 15th December, 2022, has fixed Wednesday, 28th December, 2022 as Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled for Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from the Face Value of Rs.2/- per Equity Share to Rs. 1/- per Equity Share."

In November 2022, the small-cap company had informed Indian exchanges about the stock split decision citing, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on 8th November, 2022, inter alia, have considered and approved sub-division of One Equity share of Face Value of Rs.2 into 2 Equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 1 each subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot."

Filatex India share price history

Filatex India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This is one of those stock that has delivered whopping return to its long term shareholders in post-Covid rally in last three years. From March 2020 to till date, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹18.45 to ₹75.80 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 300 per cent in these near three years. However, the small-cap multibagger stock has remained under base building mode for last one year and it has remained an ideal sell on rise stock on Dalal Street in this period.