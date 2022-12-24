Multibagger stock that has surged 300% in 3 years to trade ex-split next week

Filatex India share price history

Filatex India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This is one of those stock that has delivered whopping return to its long term shareholders in post-Covid rally in last three years. From March 2020 to till date, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹18.45 to ₹75.80 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 300 per cent in these near three years. However, the small-cap multibagger stock has remained under base building mode for last one year and it has remained an ideal sell on rise stock on Dalal Street in this period.