Multibagger stock that has surged 36,800% in five years rebounds from today's low; here's why

Stock Market Today: A multibagger stock that has surged 36,800% in five years has rebounded from today's low. The outcome of the fundraising committee meeting was announced by Hazoor Multi Projects.

Multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects committee meeting updates The multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects fundraising committee meeting was held on Tuesday, July 08, 2025. The update of the fundraising committee meeting was announced by multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Project on the exchange. The fundraising committee updates were with respect to the allotment of 4,212,000 equity shares consequent to the conversion of warrants of the company.

Hazoor Multi Project informed the investors through intimation on the exchange, saying that the fundraising committee of the company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 08th July, 2025, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 4,212,000 equity shares having a face value of Re. 1/- each.

The allotment of the 4,212,000 equity shares is at an issue price of Rs. 30/- each (including a premium of Rs. 29/- each).

The same was consequent upon the conversion of 421,200 warrants issued at an issue price of Rs. 300 each, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share, and premium per share post subdivision of the nominal value of the equity share of the company from 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each, to the person belonging to the “Non-Promoters/Public Category” on a preferential basis.

The conversion was done upon receiving the remaining sum of Rs. 94,770,000/- (Rupees Nine Crore Forty-Seven Lakh Seventy-Thousand only) at the rate of Rs. 225/- per warrant (i.e., 75% of the issue price per warrant); the 421,200 warrants issued at an Issue Price of Rs. 300 each were converted to the person belonging to the "Non-Promoters/Public Category" on a preferential basis after the number of shares,

Multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects share price movement The Hazoor Multi Projects was ₹44.39 on the BSE on Wednesday. Hazoor Multi Projects share price at the time of opening was higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹44.02. Hazoor Multi Projects share price thereafter, though, dipped to intraday lows of ₹42.90 with the volatility in the market but rebounded well to ₹44 levels.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price, having risen almost 36,800% in five years, has given multibagger returns to the investors.

The Hazoor Multi Projects, though, is trading lower compared to 52-week high of ₹63.90 in September 2024; however, it currently has rebounded well from the 52-week low of ₹32 seen in March 2025.