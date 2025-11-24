Multibagger stock that has surged 475% in YTD hits record high locking in upper circuit

Shares of A-1 Ltd were locked in 5% upper circuit limit during Monday's trading session after the company sought its members' approval via remote e-voting and postal ballot for various proposals, including a bonus issue, stock split, an increase in authorized share capital, changes to the memorandum of association, and investment in A-1 Sureja Industries.
In a statement, the company announced that its board of directors approved all proposals during their meeting on November 14, which includes a 3:1 bonus share issue and a 10:1 stock split.
Additionally, the board recommended the division of 1 fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 each into 10 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each for the company's shareholders.
The company is also exploring the expansion of its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries, into the manufacturing and distribution of electric vehicles and related clean mobility sectors, which encompasses research and development, electric vehicle component production, and smart charging infrastructure.
A-1 raised its ownership stake in A-1 Sureja Industries from 45% to 51% in October 2025. This acquisition transforms A-1 Sureja Industries into a subsidiary of A-1 Ltd, reinforcing its role in the electric vehicle (EV) sector as a producer of battery-operated two-wheelers. This action aligns with A-1 Ltd's strategy to grow within the green energy and clean mobility industries.
Recently, Minerva Ventures Fund, based in Mauritius, acquired 66,500 equity shares of A-1 in a bulk transaction at a price of ₹1,655.45 per share on November 7, 2025, according to the bulk deal data from BSE. The fund purchased these shares of A-1 Ltd through the open market, bringing the total transaction value to ₹11 crore.
For the second quarter of FY26, the company reported operational revenue of ₹63.14 crore.
By 2028, A-1 plans to develop into a multi-vertical green business, combining low-emission chemical processes with clean mobility solutions. This transformation positions the company as a forward-thinking mid-cap ESG leader with varied revenue streams, scalable manufacturing abilities, and increasing interest from institutional investors.
A-1 shares have experienced a strong upward trend for the entire year, yielding an impressive 475.79% return so far. Over the course of one year, A-1 shares have appreciated by 527.73%, while they have increased by 521.41% over two years, 665.15% over three years, and a remarkable 3760.15% over a five-year period.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
