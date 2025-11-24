Multibagger stock that has surged 475% in YTD hits record high locking in upper circuit

A-1 Ltd's shares hit a 5% upper circuit limit as the company sought member approval for a bonus issue, stock split, and capital increase. The board approved a 3:1 bonus and a 10:1 stock split while expanding into the electric vehicle sector via its subsidiary.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Nov 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Multibagger stock that has surged 475% in YTD hits record high locking in upper circuit
Multibagger stock that has surged 475% in YTD hits record high locking in upper circuit

Shares of A-1 Ltd were locked in 5% upper circuit limit during Monday's trading session after the company sought its members' approval via remote e-voting and postal ballot for various proposals, including a bonus issue, stock split, an increase in authorized share capital, changes to the memorandum of association, and investment in A-1 Sureja Industries.

In a statement, the company announced that its board of directors approved all proposals during their meeting on November 14, which includes a 3:1 bonus share issue and a 10:1 stock split.

Additionally, the board recommended the division of 1 fully paid-up equity share with a face value of 10 each into 10 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of 1 each for the company's shareholders.

The company is also exploring the expansion of its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries, into the manufacturing and distribution of electric vehicles and related clean mobility sectors, which encompasses research and development, electric vehicle component production, and smart charging infrastructure.

Also Read | Rites share price extends losing streak to five months. Time to sell?

Company Update

A-1 raised its ownership stake in A-1 Sureja Industries from 45% to 51% in October 2025. This acquisition transforms A-1 Sureja Industries into a subsidiary of A-1 Ltd, reinforcing its role in the electric vehicle (EV) sector as a producer of battery-operated two-wheelers. This action aligns with A-1 Ltd's strategy to grow within the green energy and clean mobility industries.

Recently, Minerva Ventures Fund, based in Mauritius, acquired 66,500 equity shares of A-1 in a bulk transaction at a price of 1,655.45 per share on November 7, 2025, according to the bulk deal data from BSE. The fund purchased these shares of A-1 Ltd through the open market, bringing the total transaction value to 11 crore.

For the second quarter of FY26, the company reported operational revenue of 63.14 crore.

By 2028, A-1 plans to develop into a multi-vertical green business, combining low-emission chemical processes with clean mobility solutions. This transformation positions the company as a forward-thinking mid-cap ESG leader with varied revenue streams, scalable manufacturing abilities, and increasing interest from institutional investors.

Also Read | 1705% return in one year! Small-cap stock hits upper circuit; do you own?

A-1 shares have experienced a strong upward trend for the entire year, yielding an impressive 475.79% return so far. Over the course of one year, A-1 shares have appreciated by 527.73%, while they have increased by 521.41% over two years, 665.15% over three years, and a remarkable 3760.15% over a five-year period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Bonus IssueStock SplitElectric VehiclesMultibagger Stock
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock that has surged 475% in YTD hits record high locking in upper circuit
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.