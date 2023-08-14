Bonus shares 2023: Lancer Container Lines shares have delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound. The small-cap stock has surged from around ₹4.50 apiece levels to ₹225 per share levels on BSE, logging near 4,900 per cent return in last three years. However, a positional investor has one more stock market news to cheer. The board of directors of the company has considered and approved bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, which means two bonus shares for every one share held by the eligible shareholder. The small-cap stock also declared record date for bonus shares on 23rd September 2023.

Multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the bonus shares citing, "In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, as amended, we have to inform you that Lancer Container Lines Limited. (“the Company") has fixed the Record date as Saturday, 23™ September, 2023 in order to determine the number of shareholders entitled for Bonus Equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 (i.e., Two Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each Sully paid up for every One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up held as on the record date decided for this purpose)."

Lancer Container Lines bonus share history

Prior to this, the small-cap multibagger stock has declared bonus shares on two more occasions. As per the information available on BSE website, the small-cap stock traded ex-bonus on 13th October 2021 for issuance of bonus shares in 2:1, means two bonus shares for each share held by the shareholder on record date. Likewise, the small-cap stock traded ex-bonus on 3rd January 2018 for issuance of bonus shares in 3:5 ratio. This means three bonus shares for every give shares held by the shareholder on record date.

1:2 stock split

On 16th December 2022, the small-cap multibagger stock traded ex-split. The company board sub-divided its one share having face value of ₹10 to two shares with face value of ₹5 per share.

LANCER CONTAINER LINES More Information

Lancer Container shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume is 5.62 lakh and around two hours of trade is still left in Monday deals. The company has a market cap of ₹1,377 crore. Its 52-week high of ₹258.98 per share while its 52-week low is ₹117.58 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.