Multibagger stock that has surged 4900% in three years sets record date for 2:1 bonus shares2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Multibagger stock has set record date on September 23, 2023 for issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
Bonus shares 2023: Lancer Container Lines shares have delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound. The small-cap stock has surged from around ₹4.50 apiece levels to ₹225 per share levels on BSE, logging near 4,900 per cent return in last three years. However, a positional investor has one more stock market news to cheer. The board of directors of the company has considered and approved bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, which means two bonus shares for every one share held by the eligible shareholder. The small-cap stock also declared record date for bonus shares on 23rd September 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started