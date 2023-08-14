Bonus shares 2023: Lancer Container Lines shares have delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound. The small-cap stock has surged from around ₹4.50 apiece levels to ₹225 per share levels on BSE, logging near 4,900 per cent return in last three years. However, a positional investor has one more stock market news to cheer. The board of directors of the company has considered and approved bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, which means two bonus shares for every one share held by the eligible shareholder. The small-cap stock also declared record date for bonus shares on 23rd September 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}