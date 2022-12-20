Multibagger stock that has surged 500% in 3 years to consider stock split soon

Multibagger stock that has surged 500% in 3 years to consider stock split soon2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Board of directors of small--cap company will consider stock split in its meeting scheduled on 4th January 2022
Stock split 2022: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are one of those multibagger stocks of Dalal Street that have delivered whopping return in post-Covid rally. This multibagger realty stock has surged from around ₹51 apiece levels to ₹322 per share levels in last three years, surging around 6 times in this time. The small-cap stock has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors is soon going to consider stock split. The company said that company board would consider stock subdivision in tis upcoming meeting scheduled on 4th January 2023.
Stock split 2022: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are one of those multibagger stocks of Dalal Street that have delivered whopping return in post-Covid rally. This multibagger realty stock has surged from around ₹51 apiece levels to ₹322 per share levels in last three years, surging around 6 times in this time. The small-cap stock has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors is soon going to consider stock split. The company said that company board would consider stock subdivision in tis upcoming meeting scheduled on 4th January 2023.
Informing stock market exchanges about stock split move, the small-cap company said, "Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 04, 2023, to consider, inter-alia, a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up," adding, "Further, for the purposes of the above and in terms of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is hereby closed and will open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the public."
Informing stock market exchanges about stock split move, the small-cap company said, "Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 04, 2023, to consider, inter-alia, a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up," adding, "Further, for the purposes of the above and in terms of the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is hereby closed and will open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the public."
IRB Infra share price today opened upside and went on to climb to its intraday high of ₹322.55 apiece on NSE, around 2 per cent away from its life-time high of ₹329.40 apiece. This multibagger stock has been in uptrend for the last six months. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹250 to ₹322 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 25 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from near ₹180 to ₹322 per share levels, ascending to the tune of more than 75 per cent in this time horizon.
IRB Infra share price today opened upside and went on to climb to its intraday high of ₹322.55 apiece on NSE, around 2 per cent away from its life-time high of ₹329.40 apiece. This multibagger stock has been in uptrend for the last six months. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹250 to ₹322 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 25 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from near ₹180 to ₹322 per share levels, ascending to the tune of more than 75 per cent in this time horizon.
In YTD time, this small-cap multibagger stock has appreciated to the tune of 45 per cent whereas in last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered around 55 per cent return to its long term positional investors. In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap stock has delivered whopping return to those who believed in bottom finishing. In April 2020, this small-cap stock was available ar around ₹51 apiece, which has now surged to ₹322 levels, almost six times in these near three years, delivering around 500 per cent return to such long term investors.
In YTD time, this small-cap multibagger stock has appreciated to the tune of 45 per cent whereas in last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered around 55 per cent return to its long term positional investors. In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap stock has delivered whopping return to those who believed in bottom finishing. In April 2020, this small-cap stock was available ar around ₹51 apiece, which has now surged to ₹322 levels, almost six times in these near three years, delivering around 500 per cent return to such long term investors.