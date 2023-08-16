Multibagger stock that has surged 550% in five years to consider dividend, stock split, buyback of shares2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Multibagger stock has fixed board of directors meeting on 26th August 2023 to consider and approve interim dividend, stock split and buyback of shares
Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd will soon consider and approve interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The board will also consider and approve the proposal for stock split and buyback of shares. The NSE listed small-cap company in formed Indian bourse about the developments and said that board meting has been scheduled on 26th August 2023 in which these proposals will be considered and approved by board members.
