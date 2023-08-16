Hindcon Chemicals Ltd informed NSE about interim dividend, stock split and buyback of shares citing, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 26™ day of August, 2023, inter alia, to transact the following business: To consider Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24; To consider buyback and / or Split of face value of the Equity shares and to fix the date of Extra-ordinary General Meeting and approve notice for convening extra-ordinary General Meeting for Split and / or Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company."