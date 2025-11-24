Multibagger stock that has surged 73,000% in five years hits upper circuit for third straight session

Shares of Integrated Industries remained higher for the third straight day, with the stock hitting the 5% upper circuit limit in Monday's session, November 24, reaching ₹29.49 apiece and taking the 3-day cumulative gain to 16%.

Though the stock remained under sustained selling pressure in recent weeks, the sentiment turned favourable following the release of the company's Q2FY26 performance last week. In the September quarter, the net profit came in at ₹29.9 crore, up 104% from ₹14.7 crore a year earlier (Q2FY25).

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year to ₹286.9 crore, compared with ₹186.6 crore in Q2FY25. EBITDA doubled to ₹30.7 crore from ₹14.7 crore, marking a 109% increase. EBITDA margin improved to 10.7%, up from 7.9%—an expansion of 284 basis points.

Net profit margin expanded to 10.4%, compared with 7.9%, an improvement of 255 basis points.

For the half year ended September 2025, net profit for H1 FY26 doubled to ₹54.7 crore, up from ₹27.4 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue stood at ₹536.7 crore, up 64% from ₹326.7 crore in H1 FY25. EBITDA increased 92% to ₹56.2 crore, compared with ₹29.2 crore a year earlier.

Margins also showed sustained improvement, with the H1 FY26 EBITDA margin rising to 10.5% from 8.9%, and the net profit margin inching up to 10.2%, compared with 8.4% in H1 FY25.

Integrated Industries share price trend Although the stock showed signs of a rebound in recent sessions, it still trades 11% lower than the recent highs of ₹33 apiece.

Nevertheless, the stock's long-term trend looks impressive, as it delivered 14,645% in the last three years and a massive 73,625% over the last five years, emerging as one of the top wealth creators on Dalal Street.

Integrated Industries, incorporated in 1995, manufactures organic and inorganic food products and bakery items. Its subsidiary Nurture Well Foods Ltd, established in 2023, produces biscuits and cookies under the RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRAZY CRUNCH brands. The subsidiary operates a modern automated facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, with a production capacity of 3,400 MT per month.