Multibagger stock that has surged 73,000% in five years hits upper circuit for third straight session

Integrated Industries shares rose for the third consecutive day, hitting a 5% upper circuit limit. The stock gained 14.5% over three days, boosted by strong Q2 results, including a 104% increase in net profit and a 54% rise in revenue year-on-year.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated24 Nov 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shares of Integrated Industries remained higher for the third straight day, with the stock hitting the 5% upper circuit limit in Monday's session, November 24, reaching 29.49 apiece and taking the 3-day cumulative gain to 16%.

Though the stock remained under sustained selling pressure in recent weeks, the sentiment turned favourable following the release of the company's Q2FY26 performance last week. In the September quarter, the net profit came in at 29.9 crore, up 104% from 14.7 crore a year earlier (Q2FY25).

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year to 286.9 crore, compared with 186.6 crore in Q2FY25. EBITDA doubled to 30.7 crore from 14.7 crore, marking a 109% increase. EBITDA margin improved to 10.7%, up from 7.9%—an expansion of 284 basis points.

Net profit margin expanded to 10.4%, compared with 7.9%, an improvement of 255 basis points.

For the half year ended September 2025, net profit for H1 FY26 doubled to 54.7 crore, up from 27.4 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue stood at 536.7 crore, up 64% from 326.7 crore in H1 FY25. EBITDA increased 92% to 56.2 crore, compared with 29.2 crore a year earlier.

Margins also showed sustained improvement, with the H1 FY26 EBITDA margin rising to 10.5% from 8.9%, and the net profit margin inching up to 10.2%, compared with 8.4% in H1 FY25.

Integrated Industries share price trend

Although the stock showed signs of a rebound in recent sessions, it still trades 11% lower than the recent highs of 33 apiece.

Nevertheless, the stock's long-term trend looks impressive, as it delivered 14,645% in the last three years and a massive 73,625% over the last five years, emerging as one of the top wealth creators on Dalal Street.

Integrated Industries, incorporated in 1995, manufactures organic and inorganic food products and bakery items. Its subsidiary Nurture Well Foods Ltd, established in 2023, produces biscuits and cookies under the RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRAZY CRUNCH brands. The subsidiary operates a modern automated facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, with a production capacity of 3,400 MT per month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

