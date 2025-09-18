Multibagger stock that has turned ₹1 lakh to ₹1.32 crore in one year hits upper circuit

Elitecon International share price were capped at a 5% upper circuit on Thursday, in line with the generally positive market conditions. The tobacco firm has achieved a remarkable year-to-date return of 1606.85%, even amid market fluctuations. Over the past three years, the stock jumped by 16757.14%, and it has risen by 17600% over five years.

The company in question is Elitecon International Limited. In the past year, its stock price skyrocketed from just ₹2.51 per share to ₹177, producing a staggering return of 6951.79% during this time.

Elitecon International is listed on both the BSE and NSE. According to the BSE website, it has a market capitalisation of ₹28,293.45 crore.

Since 2021, Elitecon International has been involved in the production and sale of cigarettes, smoking mixtures, sheesha, and other related products in the tobacco industry both domestically and globally.

Presently, the company operates in international markets including the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and various European nations such as the UK, with plans to expand into additional products like chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, match lights, matches, matchboxes, pipes, and other related items. The company has introduced brands including Inhale for cigarettes, Al Noor for sheesha, and Gurh Gurh for smoking mixtures.

Elitecon International - Q1 results Net sales reached ₹199.23 crore in June 2025, reflecting a significant increase of 301.98% compared to ₹49.56 crore in June 2024.

The quarterly net profit for June 2025 was ₹20.41 crore, marking an impressive rise of 349.86% from ₹4.54 crore in June 2024.

EBITDA was recorded at ₹20.92 crore in June 2025, which represents a growth of 324.34% from ₹4.93 crore in June 2024.

Elitecon International share price today Elitecon International share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹160.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹177 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Elitecon International share price generally moves in circuits, and have seen sharp sell-off from the August swing high of 420 levels falling in lower circuits, today its up around 5% with volumes, but generally such counters should be avoided.