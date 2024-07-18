Multibagger stock that listed at 100% premium, skyrockets 250% in nine months

Multibagger stock: Investing in stocks is like investing in a business; one should hold one's shareholding as long as one can after getting invested. A stock investor must believe that money is not in buying and selling stocks but in holding. So, one should hold the stock as long as possible; this rule also applies to the primary market investors. An IPO investor should hold the stock till the fair price of the proposed shares of the company is achieved, always considering the potential risks involved in long-term investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To understand how long holdings in an IPO can be delivered, one needs to look at the journey of Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO. The SME IPO was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share. The public issue was proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The book-build issue was listed on 6th October 2023 at ₹330 apiece on the NSE. So, the NSE SME IPO doubled allottees' money on the listing date itself.

However, if an allottee had remained invested in this NSE SME stock despite a whopping return on the listing date, it would have emerged as a perfect wealth creator stock in its portfolio. Vinyas Innovative Technologies share price is currently quoting at ₹1,165 per share. This means after listing at ₹330 apiece; the multibagger stock has ascended over 250 percent from its listing price.

Therefore, Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited's IPO last year is a shining example of a successful long-term investment in the Indian primary market. The NSE-listed SME stock is also a testament to the potential success of long-term investments in the Indian stock market.

₹ 1.32 lakh turns to ₹ 9.32 lakh in nine months As mentioned above, Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO was launched at ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share. This means an investor required at least ₹1,32,000 ( ₹165 x 800) to apply for this SME IPO. This ₹1.32 lakh became ₹2.64 on the listing date itself. However, if an allottee had remained invested in the stock despite a bumper debut on Dalal Street, its ₹1.32 lakh would have turned to ₹9.32 lakh ( ₹1165 x 800) today.