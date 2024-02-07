Markets
Multibagger stock rallied 1,250%, hits inflection point as it enters key market
Equitymaster 4 min read 07 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Summary
- This microcap company is tapping India's medical devices manufacturing market. Why it's a positive step.
Spectrum Electricals, a manufacturer of electrical, automotive, and irrigation components, garnered significant attention in 2023 for its remarkable market performance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less