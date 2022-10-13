Multibagger stock that surged 1700% in 3 years fixes record date for stock split2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- Small-cap multibagger stock has announced stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio
Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Axita Cotton Ltd has fixed 21st October 2022 as record date for stock split. The small-cap company board has already declared stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio. As per the information available on BSE website, Axita Cotton Ltd has announced subdivision of shares from existing ₹10 per equity share into 10 shares of Re 1 per equity share.