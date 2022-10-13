Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Axita Cotton Ltd has fixed 21st October 2022 as record date for stock split. The small-cap company board has already declared stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio. As per the information available on BSE website, Axita Cotton Ltd has announced subdivision of shares from existing ₹10 per equity share into 10 shares of Re 1 per equity share.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges in regard to stock split record date, Axita Cotton Ltd said, "The Members of the Company in their 9th (Ninth) Annual General Meeting approved sub-division of every 1 (One) Equity Share of the nominal/face value of ₹10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Share of the nominal/face value of Re 1/- each."

"Furthermore, in order to determine the names of equity shareholders entitled to Sub-division, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 12, 2022, delegated the power of fixing the Record Date to Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel, Chairman Cum Managing Director of the Company," the small-cap company added.

Axita Cotton share price history

Axita Cotton shares are one of the multibagger stocks produced by Dalal Street. In last one month, this small-cap stock has ascended from around ₹310 to ₹370, logging more than 20 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, Axita Cotton share price has surged from around ₹120 to ₹370 apiece levels, recording more than 200 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from 85 apiece to ₹370 levels, clocking near 335 per cent rise in 2022. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹40 to ₹370 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 800 per cent in this time horizon.

Similarly, on 11th January 2019, this multibagger stock had closed at ₹21 apiece levels. Axita Cotton share price today is around ₹370, this means the stock has risen to the tune of near 1700 per cent in this near 3 years.

Current market cap of this small-cap stock is ₹366 crore. Its 52-week high on BSE is ₹397.55 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹40.67 per share. In near 45 minutes of trade today, trade volume of this small-cap stock on NSE is around 7,000 whereas its last 20 days average trade volume is 82,287. Its current EPS is 8.58 while its current PE multiple is more than 42.