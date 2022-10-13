Multibagger stock that surged 1700% in 3 years fixes record date for stock split

Axita Cotton share price history

Axita Cotton shares are one of the multibagger stocks produced by Dalal Street. In last one month, this small-cap stock has ascended from around ₹310 to ₹370, logging more than 20 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, Axita Cotton share price has surged from around ₹120 to ₹370 apiece levels, recording more than 200 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from 85 apiece to ₹370 levels, clocking near 335 per cent rise in 2022. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹40 to ₹370 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 800 per cent in this time horizon.