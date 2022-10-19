Multibagger stock that surged 425% in one year to trade ex-rights today

Hilton Metal Forging shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. The small-cap stock has rallied from around ₹14 to ₹73.25 apiece levels on NSE in last one year. The multibagger stock has recently approved rights issue in 2:5 ratio on ex-date basis. The board of directors of the company has fixed 20th October 2022 as record date for rights issue. Hence, the small-cap multibagger stock is going to trade ex-rights today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}