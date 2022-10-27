Multibagger stock that surged 4600% in 4-year fixes stock split record date2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM IST
Multibagger stock: After giving final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share to its shareholders in September 2022, the board of directors of the small-cap company Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd has fixed record date for stock split. The petroleum engineering company has already declared stock split in 2:1 ratio as one share with paid up value of ₹10 will be divided into two equity shares with paid up value of ₹5 each.