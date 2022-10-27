Multibagger stock that surged 4600% in 4-year fixes stock split record date

This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. This petroleum engineering stock has risen from around ₹270 to ₹590, delivering to the tune of 120 per cent in last one month. In last six months, this small-cap stock has surged from ₹144 to ₹590 apiece levels, delivering more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders. This multibagger dividend paying stock has delivered more than 700 per cent return to its shareholders in YTD time whereas in last one year, it has risen from 49.50 to ₹590 apiece levels, giving around 1100 per cent return to its positional investors. Similarly, from June 2018 to till date, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹12.50 to ₹590, giving around 4600 per cent return in these near 4 years time.