Stock split 2022: Sanmit Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 that surged to the tune of 150 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. The stock recently traded ex-split after declaring stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio. However, the stock is hitting the headline once again after climbing to life-time high of ₹85.70 apiece on 17th November 2022. However, the multibagger stock retraced from its recent highs after profit booking trigger. But, it seems that buying interest among market bulls has once again spurt in regard to this multibagger BSE listed stock.

Sanmit Infra share price history

Sanmit Infra share price today opened upside and hit intraday high of ₹73.90 apiece on BSE and the multibagger stock came close to its new life-time high. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹54.50 to ₹73.70 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 35 per cent in this time. In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹40.90 to ₹73.70 per share levels, giving near 80 per cent return to its positional shareholders. This petrochemical infrastructure stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in YTD time.

In 2022, it has risen from around ₹29.90 to ₹73.70 apiece levels, yielding around 150 per cent in YTD time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹22.80 to ₹73.70 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 225 per cent return to its investors. This multibagger stock has a history of delivering whopping return to its shareholders as it has risen from around ₹1.31 apiece levels to ₹73.70 per share levels in last four years, logging around 5500 per cent rise in this time.

Sanmit Infra stock split history

This multibagger stock had traded ex-split on 31st October 2022. As per the stock market exchange communication of the company, "Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Tuesday, October 4 ,2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia : a.) The company has Fixed Monday, i.e 31st October 2022 as the Record date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Sub-division/split of equity shares of split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each."

However, the stock is in news these days as well. In its latest exchange communication, the infra company said, "In pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that company has received order for Eco Friendly Less Wood /Green Cremation System (GMS) for an amount of ₹2.25 Crores Approx," adding, "As the Rainy season is over, Bitumen business has also started in full flow, we have started receiving Bitumen order and we hope to do business of approx. 4.00 Crores per month from Dec 22 to March 23."