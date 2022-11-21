Multibagger stock that surged 5500% in 4 years close to record high after 1:10 stock split3 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 11:32 AM IST
- Multibagger stock traded ex-split on 31st October 2022 and it has been in uptrend since stock split
Stock split 2022: Sanmit Infra shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 that surged to the tune of 150 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. The stock recently traded ex-split after declaring stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio. However, the stock is hitting the headline once again after climbing to life-time high of ₹85.70 apiece on 17th November 2022. However, the multibagger stock retraced from its recent highs after profit booking trigger. But, it seems that buying interest among market bulls has once again spurt in regard to this multibagger BSE listed stock.