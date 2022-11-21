Sanmit Infra stock split history

This multibagger stock had traded ex-split on 31st October 2022. As per the stock market exchange communication of the company, "Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Tuesday, October 4 ,2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia : a.) The company has Fixed Monday, i.e 31st October 2022 as the Record date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Sub-division/split of equity shares of split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each."