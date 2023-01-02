Stock split 2023: Shares of Rajnish Wellness Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks of 2022. The SE SME stock that has surged to the tune of 650 per cent in the year gone by is soon going to trade ex-split in January 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, the board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders for the stock split benefit. The board of directors of the small-cap company has already announced stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio. This means, one stock of an eligible shareholder will tune to two shares of face value Re 1 per equity share.

