Multibagger stock: This chemical share gives 120% return in 45 days of listing

The stock made strong debut at Indian bourses after opening at ₹386, a premium of near 200 per cent to the closing price of the parent entity ( ₹138.25) Meghmani Organics Ltd. Meghmani Finechem Ltd was listed as a separate entity with the aim of maximising value for the shareholders. The investors seem to be agreeing to the management decision and as of October 1, just MFL traded at 625 per cent of the closing price of parent company Meghmani Organics Ltd.