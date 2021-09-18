Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the most important virtues for stock market investors because money is not in buying and selling but in wait. Even those who make money from the markets are of the opinion that if you can't hold a stock for 10 years, you don't have the rights to hold it for even 10 minutes. A glaring example of how patience pays in stock market is Vaibhav Global shares. In last 10 years, this multibagger stock surged from ₹7.13 per equity share levels (close price on 16th September 2011 at NSE) to ₹718 apiece (close price on 17th September 2021 at NSE) — rising around 100 times in this period.

Vaibhav Global share price history

This multibagger stock has been under selloff pressure for the last 6 months. From March to first week of May 2021, Vaibhav Global shares were in uptrend. In this period, it made a closing high of ₹996.70 apiece but after that profit-booking triggered and the stock started falling afterwards. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, the stock has surged from ₹510.42 per shares to ₹718 levels — delivered 40 per cent return to its investors. In last one year perspective, Vaibhav Global share price shot up from ₹375.77 to ₹718 per stock levels — logging 91 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in the last 5 years, Vaibhav Global share price went up from ₹62.29 to ₹718 per equity share — registering around 1050 per cent rise in this time horizon.

If we look at last 10 years performance of this multibagger stock, on 16th September 2011 this stock closed at ₹7.13 apiece on NSE while its close price on 17th September 2021 on NSE is ₹718, which means Vaibhav Global share price rose around 100.7 times in this time-frame.

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from Vaibhav Global share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh buying Vaibhav Global stocks at its close price on 31st December 2020 on NSE, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.40 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, today its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.91 lakh. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, today its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹11.50 lakh.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Vaibhav Global stocks 10 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1 crore as the stock surged more than 100 times in this period.

