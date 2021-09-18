Multibagger stock: This retail share turns 1 lakh to 1 crore in 10 years

This multibagger stock has been under selloff pressure for the last 6 months. From March to first week of May 2021, Vaibhav Global shares were in uptrend. In this period, it made a closing high of ₹996.70 apiece but after that profit-booking triggered and the stock started falling afterwards. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, the stock has surged from ₹510.42 per shares to ₹718 levels — delivered 40 per cent return to its investors. In last one year perspective, Vaibhav Global share price shot up from ₹375.77 to ₹718 per stock levels — logging 91 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in the last 5 years, Vaibhav Global share price went up from ₹62.29 to ₹718 per equity share — registering around 1050 per cent rise in this time horizon.