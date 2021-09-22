Multibagger stock: This share triples shareholders' money in FY22. Do you own?

This multibagger stock shot up from ₹219.70 apiece to ₹290.30 per equity share levels in last 5 trade sessions — logging 32 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, this chemical stock price skyrocketed from ₹161 per share levels to ₹290.30 levels — registering more than 80 per cent rise in one month trade. Likewise, the small-cap stock rose from 93.60 per shares to ₹290.30 per share levels — rising 210 per cent in this time-horizon. However, if we look at the stock price rally in FY2021-22, it had closed at ₹85.55 per share on NSE on 31st March 2021. So, the stock jumped from ₹85.55 levels (its closing in FY21) to ₹290.30 apiece (its current price in FY22) — logging 239 per cent in this time-frame.