Multibagger stock: This share triples shareholders' money in FY22. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: This share triples shareholders' money in FY22. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this chemical stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in it till date without any interruption, then its 1 lakh would have become 3.10 lakh today.
2 min read . 01:11 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this chemical stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.80 lakh today

Multibagger stock: Amid participatory rally in Indian stock markets where Nifty, Sensex, small-cap and mid-cap indices have surged to its record highs, a handful of stocks have given multibagger returns in 2021. A good number of shares figuring into the list of multibagger shares in India have delivered more than 200 per cent return to its shareholders. Thirumalai Chemicals share are one of them. this chemical stock has given more than 200 per cent return in FY2021-22 after surging from 85.55 per shares (close price on 31st March 2021 at NSE) to 290.30 per shares today (at 12:37 PM) — rising 3.39 times in FY22.

Thirumalai Chemicals share price history

This multibagger stock shot up from 219.70 apiece to 290.30 per equity share levels in last 5 trade sessions — logging 32 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, this chemical stock price skyrocketed from 161 per share levels to 290.30 levels — registering more than 80 per cent rise in one month trade. Likewise, the small-cap stock rose from 93.60 per shares to 290.30 per share levels — rising 210 per cent in this time-horizon. However, if we look at the stock price rally in FY2021-22, it had closed at 85.55 per share on NSE on 31st March 2021. So, the stock jumped from 85.55 levels (its closing in FY21) to 290.30 apiece (its current price in FY22) — logging 239 per cent in this time-frame.

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from this multibagger stock's price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this chemical stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.80 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in this chemical stock till date without any interruption, then its 1 lakh would have become 3.10 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter at the close price of FY21, then one's 1 lakh would have turned to 3.39 lakh today.

Thirumalai Chemicals share price outlook

Speaking on Thirumalai Chemicals shares; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock is still looking positive on chart pattern. One can buy this stock at current market price for immediate target of 310 maintaining stop loss at 280 levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

