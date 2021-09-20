Multibagger stock: While finding out a value pick for stock market investment, an investor needs to understand that every stock is a piece of underlying business of the company. Hence, to know the stock, one needs to know the value of underlying business of that company. However, the job doesn't end here only. Finding a value pick is not enough as money is not just in buying and selling but in wait. One should develop the art of holding a stock as long as it can. Then only one can maximise one's gains. A glaring example of how patience rewards stock market investors is Balaji Amines share. The chemical stock surged from ₹34.60 per equity share levels (its close price at NSE on 23rd September 2011) to ₹4,746.90 apiece (its close price at NSE on 17th September 2011) — rising around 137 times in this period.

Balaji Amines share price history

Balaji Amines shares are one of the 23 multibagger stocks in 2021 in the chemical sector. Last week, Balaji Amines share price shot up from ₹4420.40 to ₹4746.90 apiece — logging around 7.50 per cent rise while in the last one month, this chemical stock went up from ₹3319 per equity share levels to ₹4746.90 levels — logging around 43 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in the last 6 months, Balaji Amines shares went up from ₹1691.80 apiece to ₹4746.90 per stock levels — rising to the tune of 180 per cent. However, in last one year, Balaji Amines share price has surged around 470 per cent as the stock price rose from ₹835.80 to ₹4746.90 levels in this period. If we look at last 5 years performance of this chemical stock, it has risen from ₹313.30 apiece to ₹4746.90 levels — logging around 1415 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, the stock has registered 137 times growth in last 10 years after rising from ₹34.60 to ₹4746.90 per equity share levels.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Balaji Amines share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical counter one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.075 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, then ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.43 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.80 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Balaji Amines shares one year ago and had remained invested in this counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹5.70 lakh today. However, an investor's ₹1 lakh would have grown up to ₹15.15 lakh if the investment had been done 5 years ago.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 10 years ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.37 crore today.

