Multibagger stock: This share turns 1 lakh to 1.37 crore in 10 years

Balaji Amines shares are one of the 23 multibagger stocks in 2021 in the chemical sector. Last week, Balaji Amines share price shot up from ₹4420.40 to ₹4746.90 apiece — logging around 7.50 per cent rise while in the last one month, this chemical stock went up from ₹3319 per equity share levels to ₹4746.90 levels — logging around 43 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in the last 6 months, Balaji Amines shares went up from ₹1691.80 apiece to ₹4746.90 per stock levels — rising to the tune of 180 per cent. However, in last one year, Balaji Amines share price has surged around 470 per cent as the stock price rose from ₹835.80 to ₹4746.90 levels in this period. If we look at last 5 years performance of this chemical stock, it has risen from ₹313.30 apiece to ₹4746.90 levels — logging around 1415 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, the stock has registered 137 times growth in last 10 years after rising from ₹34.60 to ₹4746.90 per equity share levels.