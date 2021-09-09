Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the biggest virtues you need to have if you want to become rich from stock market investments. In the last decade post-subprime loan crisis, stock market has thrown up multiple numbers of opportunities to stock investors to become a millionaire or even a billionaire. Tata Elxsi shares were one of those opportunities that we are talking about. This Tata group company's share price has risen from ₹104.68 apiece to ₹4917 today (at 1:15 PM at NSE) — logging around 47 times rise in this period.

Tata Elxsi share price history

This Tata group share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has risen 163 per cent this year (Y-T-D) by rising from ₹1884.95 per equity mark to ₹4917 per stock levels. In the last 6 months, the stock has surged from ₹2670.30 to ₹4917 apiece — logging around 85 per cent rise in this period. The Tata group stock has given more than 300 per cent return in last one year to its shareholders as the stock price surged from ₹1239.60 per stock levels to ₹3917 per equity share mark in this period. Similarly, in the last 5 years, this scrip has risen from ₹786.23 per share mark to ₹4917 levels — registering around 540 per cent rise in this period.

However, if we look at this Tata group company's share price in the last 10 years, the stock price had closed at ₹104.68 apiece on 9th September 2011 at NSE and today it is trading at ₹4917 — almost 47 times of its price 10 years ago.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from Tata Elxsi share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh today. If the investor had invested same amount 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.85 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this counter throughout this period. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Tata Elxsi shares 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹around 4 lakh. But, if the investor had invested in this multibagger stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in this stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become around ₹47 lakh today.

Tata Elxsi share price outlook

Advising investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "One should buy this counter around ₹4880 for the target of ₹5120 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹4800."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

