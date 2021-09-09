Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Multibagger stock: This Tata company share turns 1 lakh to 47 lakh in 10 years

Multibagger stock: This Tata company share turns 1 lakh to 47 lakh in 10 years

Premium
Multibagger stock: In the last one decade, stock market has thrown up multiple numbers of opportunities to stock investors to become a millionaire or even a billionaire.
2 min read . 02:19 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Patience is one of the biggest virtues you need to have if you want to become rich from stock market investments

Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the biggest virtues you need to have if you want to become rich from stock market investments. In the last decade post-subprime loan crisis, stock market has thrown up multiple numbers of opportunities to stock investors to become a millionaire or even a billionaire. Tata Elxsi shares were one of those opportunities that we are talking about. This Tata group company's share price has risen from 104.68 apiece to 4917 today (at 1:15 PM at NSE) — logging around 47 times rise in this period.

Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the biggest virtues you need to have if you want to become rich from stock market investments. In the last decade post-subprime loan crisis, stock market has thrown up multiple numbers of opportunities to stock investors to become a millionaire or even a billionaire. Tata Elxsi shares were one of those opportunities that we are talking about. This Tata group company's share price has risen from 104.68 apiece to 4917 today (at 1:15 PM at NSE) — logging around 47 times rise in this period.

Tata Elxsi share price history

Tata Elxsi share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This Tata group share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has risen 163 per cent this year (Y-T-D) by rising from 1884.95 per equity mark to 4917 per stock levels. In the last 6 months, the stock has surged from 2670.30 to 4917 apiece — logging around 85 per cent rise in this period. The Tata group stock has given more than 300 per cent return in last one year to its shareholders as the stock price surged from 1239.60 per stock levels to 3917 per equity share mark in this period. Similarly, in the last 5 years, this scrip has risen from 786.23 per share mark to 4917 levels — registering around 540 per cent rise in this period.

However, if we look at this Tata group company's share price in the last 10 years, the stock price had closed at 104.68 apiece on 9th September 2011 at NSE and today it is trading at 4917 — almost 47 times of its price 10 years ago.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from Tata Elxsi share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.15 lakh today. If the investor had invested same amount 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.85 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this counter throughout this period. Similarly, if the investor had invested 1 lakh in Tata Elxsi shares 5 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to around 4 lakh. But, if the investor had invested in this multibagger stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in this stock till date, its 1 lakh would have become around 47 lakh today.

Tata Elxsi share price outlook

Advising investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "One should buy this counter around 4880 for the target of 5120 maintaining strict stop loss at 4800."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Covid test positivity rates still high in 69 districts

Premium

J&J vaccine in India by year-end?

Premium

Incapacitation is distressing, but planning can help

Premium

The missing piece in Vistara's US flight plan

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!