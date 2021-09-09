This Tata group share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. It has risen 163 per cent this year (Y-T-D) by rising from ₹1884.95 per equity mark to ₹4917 per stock levels. In the last 6 months, the stock has surged from ₹2670.30 to ₹4917 apiece — logging around 85 per cent rise in this period. The Tata group stock has given more than 300 per cent return in last one year to its shareholders as the stock price surged from ₹1239.60 per stock levels to ₹3917 per equity share mark in this period. Similarly, in the last 5 years, this scrip has risen from ₹786.23 per share mark to ₹4917 levels — registering around 540 per cent rise in this period.