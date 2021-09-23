Multibagger stock: The year 2021 has given handful of multibagger stocks in India. Thanks to the participatory rally at Indian stock market, where NSE Nifty, BSE Sensex, BSE Small-cap and BSE Mid-cap indices surged to its record high. In fact, in last one month, these Indian indices have been making new highs and market bulls are still not ready to give up against bears. HFCL shares are one of such scrips that figures in this list of multibagger stocks in 2021. The telecom stock surged from ₹25.15 per share levels (close price on 31st March 2021 on NSE) to ₹74.40 apiece today — almost tripling in the new financial year.

HFCL share price history

As per HFCL share price history, the telecom stock surged from 58.95 to ₹74.40 apiece in last one month — logging more than 25 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 3 months, this multibagger stock went up from ₹66.80 per share levels to ₹74.40 — 11 per cent rise only. The telecom stock went through profit-booking from mid-July to mid-August shedding from a closing high of ₹89.25 per shares to the closing low ₹57.85 per shares. However, fresh buying began after this profit-booking that reflects in the last one month appreciation of this telecom share price.

Similarly, if we look at this multibagger stock price movement in FY2021-22, the telecom stock went up from ₹25.15 per share levels to ₹74.40 apiece today — logging around 196 per cent rise in new financial year.

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from this multibagger stock's share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this telecom counter one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 3 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.11 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh at the close price on 31st March 2021, and had remained invested in this counter throughout this period, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.96 lakh today.

HFCL share price outlook

Expecting further rise in this multibagger stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The telecom stock still looks bullish on chart pattern and one can buy this counter at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹68 for immediate target of ₹80. One can hold the counter for ₹85 and ₹90 targets in short to medium term as well."

