Multibagger stock Tiger Logistics hits life-time high after agreement with ICICI Bank
Multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 1,550% in last three and half years
Multibagger stock: Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹240 to ₹499 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 110 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that multibagger logistics stock has more steam left in it. Tiger Logistics share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹499 apiece on BSE.
