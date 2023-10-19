Multibagger stock: Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹240 to ₹499 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 110 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that multibagger logistics stock has more steam left in it. Tiger Logistics share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹499 apiece on BSE.

Tiger Logistics share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has delivered 15 per cent return whereas in last six months, this multibagger logistics stock has risen to the tune of 40 per cent. In last one year, this logistics stock has risen from around ₹240 to ₹499 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 110 per cent return. In post-Covid rebound, this multibager stock has risen from around ₹30 to ₹499 apiece levels, delivering around 1,550 per cent in last three and half years.

Tiger Logistics news

Tiger Logistics share price has been in uptrend after the logistics company declared on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with ICICI Bank to facilitate integrated banking and end-to-end logistics for exporters and importers.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd informed about the agreement with ICICI Bank citing, "This first-of-its-kind collaboration between ICICI Bank and an end-to-end global logistics company Tiger Logistics marks a significant milestone and synergy in the evolution of two distinct yet interlinked sectors - global logistics and banking, providing importers and exporters with a seamless and comprehensive shipping solution for their global trade requirements."

This collaboration will seamlessly integrate the ICICI Trade Emerge platform with Tiger Logistics' proprietary digital freight booking and management platform, FreightJar. This strategic alliance signifies a significant milestone in bridging the gap between the logistics and banking sectors.

Speaking on the development, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, Chairman & Managing Director at Tiger Logistics said, "We are excited about the collaboration between Tiger Logistics and ICICI Bank. This strategic partnership will empower importers and exporters by simplifying their international logistics and trade finance operations and bringing down the overall logistics cost. With FreightJar integrated into the ICICI Trade Emerge platform, we are taking a significant step towards making global trade more accessible, efficient, transparent and cost-effective."

