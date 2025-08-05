Multibagger stock Tiger Logistics jumps 4% despite sell-off in the Indian stock market. Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Tiger Logistics gains 4% during the intraday trades on Tuesday despite the sell-off in the Indian stock market. Do you own it?

Multibagger stock Tiger Logistics share price movement Tiger Logistics share price opened at ₹49 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, the Tiger Logistics share price had seen a firm start and was much above Monday's closing price of ₹48.48. The Tiger Logistics share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹51, which meant gains of almost 4% in the intraday trades.

The gains for Tiger Logistics share price was despite the sell-off in the Indian Stock Market when the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex corrected almost 0.4% during the intraday trades

The Tiger Logistics share price has risen more than 34% in the last year; despite the volatile market, it has risen 1244% in the last five years, giving multibagger returns to the investors.

Multibagger stock Tiger Logistics—Key Developments Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd. on Monday announced having won the “LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR” award at the All India Maritime and Logistics Awards 2025. It was the 15th Edition of the All India Maritime and Logistics Awards (MALA) 2025. The award ceremony was held on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Hotel JW Marriott, Mumbai, celebrating excellence and innovation in the maritime and logistics sector across India.

Tiger Logistics India Limited, a Bombay Stock Exchange-listed leading international logistics company and solutions provider, covering freight forwarding (air & ocean), defence & project logistics, transportation, and customs clearance, is also celebrating its 25th year of operations in 2025.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Tiger Logistics is going to be held on Wednesday, 6th of August, 2025, at the corporate office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

