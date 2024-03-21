Multibagger stock: Time Technoplast delivered over 750% returns in just 4 years. Do you own?
Over the last four years, Time Technoplast shares have grown from ₹24 apiece to the present trading price of ₹207, translating into a gain of 762%. Over the last 11 months, the stock finished 10 in green, with June being the biggest monthly gain of 28%, followed by February with a gain of 25%
Time Technoplast, a leading manufacturer of polymer products, has seen its shares grow exponentially over the last four years, rewarding its shareholders handsomely. After facing two consecutive years of decline in CY18 and CY19, the company's shares made a sharp recovery in the subsequent year and have consistently maintained an upward trend since then.
