Time Technoplast , a leading manufacturer of polymer products, has seen its shares grow exponentially over the last four years, rewarding its shareholders handsomely. After facing two consecutive years of decline in CY18 and CY19, the company's shares made a sharp recovery in the subsequent year and have consistently maintained an upward trend since then.

Over the last four years, the shares have grown from ₹24 apiece to the present trading price of ₹207, translating into a gain of 762%. Over the last 11 months, the stock finished 10 in green, with June being the biggest monthly gain of 28%, followed by February with a gain of 25%.

Also Read: Will the rise in crude oil prices impact the markets in the near term?

Recently on February 20, the stock hit a new all-time of ₹233.90 apiece, surpassing its CY18 high of ₹232.80 apiece. On March 19, the company obtained approval from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) to manufacture high pressure Type-IV composite cylinder, prototype, for hydrogen.

The Authority has advised us to manufacture a 1° lot of cylinders for their joint testing & inspection. The testing of 1% lot of cylinders shall be completed in approx. six months’ time.

Also Read: Summer stocks: Power, FMCG, consumer durables and 2 other sectors set to soar with rising temperatures

"We are the first company in India to have received this manufacturing approval, and this milestone marks a significant step forward in our efforts towards sustainable green energy solutions. With this approval, we are poised to contribute to the advancement of green hydrogen technology and its role in shaping a greener future," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Time Technoplast is one of the leading manufacturers of technology-based polymer and composite products globally. It is the flagship company of the Timegroup and has subsidiary companies (including set-down subsidiaries) operating across the globe.

Globally, Time Group is the largest manufacturer of large-size plastic drums, the second-largest manufacturer of composite cylinders, and the third-largest intermediate bulk container manufacturer.

Also Read: Over 4500% return in less than 4 years! Nuvama sees more upside in this smallcap

Its diverse portfolio caters to various industry segments, including industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, material handling solutions, composite cylinders, infrastructure/construction-related products, and automotive components.

With over 14 recognised brands, the group collaborates with more than 900 institutional customers worldwide. Notable clients of the company include BASF, Huntsman, Bayer, Du Pont, Indian Oil, Gulf, ExxonMobil, Total, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Cargill, GE, and L&T, among others.

In Q3 FY24, the company showcased robust performance, with a 47% surge in its standalone net profit, reaching ₹93 crore from ₹63 crore. Revenue from operations during the December quarter also saw a notable increase, climbing to ₹1,325 crore from ₹1,129 crore, marking a significant 17.36% rise.

Also Read: Multibagger: Up 10000%, this small-cap stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹1 crore in just 4 years

Similarly, the net profit for the 9MFY24 surged to ₹221 crore from ₹159 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, demonstrating a growth of 39%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!