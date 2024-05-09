This multibagger stock soared 345% in less than 5 months, gained over 600% in a year; should you invest?
Tinna Trade stock has surged 345% in 2024 YTD to ₹184.85, up 609% in 1 year. It has also soared 738% from its 52-week low. The company trades in agricultural products and steel abrasives.
Multibagger stock Tinna Trade has given exceptional returns to its investors this year so far as well as in the last one year. The stock has skyrocketed around 345 percent in 2024 YTD from ₹41.57 in December 2023 to currently trade at its record high of ₹184.85. Meanwhile, it has soared over 609 percent in the last one year.
