Multibagger stock to announce dividend on preference shares

Dividend paying stock: Board of Directors of the Company is going to meet today for declaration of Second Interim Dividend on 10 per cent Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year 2021-22
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd is one of the dividend paying stocks in April 2022. The company management informed Indian bourses that the Board of Directors of the Company is going to meet today for declaration of Second Interim Dividend on 10 per cent Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year 2021-22.
In its exchange communication, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd informed about the proposal citing, "Notice is hereby given in compliance with requirement of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 01st April 2022 to consider, inter-alia, declaration of Second Interim Dividend on 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares for the financial year 2021-22."
Indsil Hydro shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian secondary market. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹12 apiece levels to ₹98 per share levels, ascending to the tune of near 730 per cent. In last 6 months, the stock has delivered near 270 per cent whereas in last one month, it has ascended from around ₹70 to ₹98, logging near 40 per cent appreciation in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹65 to ₹98 apiece levels, clocking to the tune of 50 per cent appreciation in 2022.
Current market capital of this multibagger stock is 272 crore. Its current trade volume is 26,490, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of near 80,000. Its 52-week high on BSE is 118 while its 52-week low is ₹10.72. So, the penny stock has emerged as multibagger penny stock in last one year, delivering to the tune of near 730 per cent in last one year.
