Multibagger stock to announce dividend on preference shares

Indsil Hydro shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian secondary market. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹12 apiece levels to ₹98 per share levels, ascending to the tune of near 730 per cent. In last 6 months, the stock has delivered near 270 per cent whereas in last one month, it has ascended from around ₹70 to ₹98, logging near 40 per cent appreciation in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹65 to ₹98 apiece levels, clocking to the tune of 50 per cent appreciation in 2022.