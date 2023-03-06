Multibagger stock to buy: Axis Securities sees 10% rise in this stock

Multibagger stock: Astral shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This stock has given 275 per cent return to its shareholders in last five years. It has given stellar return in post-Covid stock market rebound as it surged from around ₹630 apiece to ₹1925 per share levels in last three years, giving more than 200 per cent return in this time. However, this multibagger stock has remained sideways for last one year. But, in last one week, Astral shares have given some upside movement that has attracted attention of market experts. As per Axis Securities, Astral shares may surge to the tune of 10 per cent this week and the brokerage has given 'buy' tag to the stock in its weekly stock pick for this week.

