Multibagger stock to buy: ICICI Securities sees 35% upside in this smallcap stock2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:13 PM IST
- The multibagger smallcap stock is up 144.18 per cent in the last five years. However, it is currently down 26 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹3686, hit on 4 August, 2022
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on the stock of heavy electrical equipment manufacturer Voltamp Transformers, which has given multibagger returns to investors in five years.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×