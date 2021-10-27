Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger stock that has surged 140% in 6 months, raises target price

ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger stock that has surged 140% in 6 months, raises target price

Premium
Jindal Stainless shares have surged over 160% this year
2 min read . 12:33 PM IST Livemint

  • The brokerage firm has maintained its Buy rating on the multibagger stock and has raised target price post Q2 results

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Jindal Stainless were trading nearly 4% higher in Wednesday's deals after the company posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at 411.62 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of higher income, as compared to 80.64 in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Jindal Stainless were trading nearly 4% higher in Wednesday's deals after the company posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at 411.62 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of higher income, as compared to 80.64 in the year-ago quarter.

Jindal Stainless (JSL) reported better-than-expected EBITDA during the second quarter. “Increasing raw material prices (nickel and ferrochrome) helped inventory valuation and consequently EBITDA," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Jindal Stainless (JSL) reported better-than-expected EBITDA during the second quarter. “Increasing raw material prices (nickel and ferrochrome) helped inventory valuation and consequently EBITDA," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Jindal Stainless stock with a revised target price of 250 per share (from 230 per share earlier). It has also upgraded its estimates for JSL, post a superlative H1FY22 print.

The company’s petition for merger with JSHL (Jindal Stainless (Hissar) is pending before NCLT, Chandigarh for approval. All brownfield expansion projects announced in Q1FY22 are on track, as per the brokerage.

“Significant buildup in working capital and growth capex in H1FY22 didn’t allow for deleveraging as net debt (excluding group company JSHL’s debt) increased to 15.6 bn from 14.5 bn QoQ," ICICI Securities note stated.

All major end-use segments like process industry, pipe & tube, railways & wagons, and metro rail grew during Q2FY22, keeping stainless steel demand firm. As general manufacturing picked up pace, demand for special grades like duplex and super austenitic, where JSL is an established supplier, also gained momentum, it added. “Despite prevailing logistical challenges due to container scarcity, JSL managed through advance planning and strategic sourcing of raw materials."

Jindial Stainless (JSL) is among the market leaders of stainless steel in India with production facilities in Haryana, Odisha and Indonesia. The multibagger stock has rallied 140% in last six months, whereas it is up over 162% in 2021 (year-to-date) so far.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!