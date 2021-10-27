ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger stock that has surged 140% in 6 months, raises target price2 min read . 12:33 PM IST
- The brokerage firm has maintained its Buy rating on the multibagger stock and has raised target price post Q2 results
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of Jindal Stainless were trading nearly 4% higher in Wednesday's deals after the company posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹411.62 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of higher income, as compared to ₹80.64 in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Jindal Stainless were trading nearly 4% higher in Wednesday's deals after the company posted a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹411.62 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of higher income, as compared to ₹80.64 in the year-ago quarter.
Jindal Stainless (JSL) reported better-than-expected EBITDA during the second quarter. “Increasing raw material prices (nickel and ferrochrome) helped inventory valuation and consequently EBITDA," ICICI Securities said in a note.
Jindal Stainless (JSL) reported better-than-expected EBITDA during the second quarter. “Increasing raw material prices (nickel and ferrochrome) helped inventory valuation and consequently EBITDA," ICICI Securities said in a note.
The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Jindal Stainless stock with a revised target price of ₹250 per share (from ₹230 per share earlier). It has also upgraded its estimates for JSL, post a superlative H1FY22 print.
The company’s petition for merger with JSHL (Jindal Stainless (Hissar) is pending before NCLT, Chandigarh for approval. All brownfield expansion projects announced in Q1FY22 are on track, as per the brokerage.
“Significant buildup in working capital and growth capex in H1FY22 didn’t allow for deleveraging as net debt (excluding group company JSHL’s debt) increased to ₹15.6 bn from ₹14.5 bn QoQ," ICICI Securities note stated.
All major end-use segments like process industry, pipe & tube, railways & wagons, and metro rail grew during Q2FY22, keeping stainless steel demand firm. As general manufacturing picked up pace, demand for special grades like duplex and super austenitic, where JSL is an established supplier, also gained momentum, it added. “Despite prevailing logistical challenges due to container scarcity, JSL managed through advance planning and strategic sourcing of raw materials."
Jindial Stainless (JSL) is among the market leaders of stainless steel in India with production facilities in Haryana, Odisha and Indonesia. The multibagger stock has rallied 140% in last six months, whereas it is up over 162% in 2021 (year-to-date) so far.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!