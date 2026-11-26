Multibagger stock SG Mart rose as much as 4% in Thursday's trading after hitting 20% lower circuit in the previous session amid positive sentiments on Dalal Street.

SG Mart shares opened at ₹749 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹829.45 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹865 on 26 November.

There's no fundamental trigger behind the rally in SG Mart shares on Thursday. According to data available on NSE, around 93.56 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session.

SG Mart recent business updates In an exchange filing dated 25 November, SG Mart informed that the board meeting to consider raising funds, scheduled for Thursday, 26 November, has been cancelled due to non-availability of directors of the company.

“This is in continuation of our earlier intimation dated November 22, 2026, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of SG Mart Limited (the “Company”) scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 26, 2026, inter alia, to consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/ QIP/ or any other method or combination thereof, as may be permitted under applicable laws,” the company said in the filing.

The company was considering multiple fundraising avenues, including a preferential issue, a rights issue and a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

SG Mart Q2 results 2026 SG Mart’s revenue declined 8% year-on-year to ₹156 crore in the September quarter. However, it registered a 19% increase compared with the June quarter. Net profit more than doubled year-on-year to ₹54 crore, while rising 19% sequentially.

The company also reported a strong improvement in operating performance. EBITDA surged 157% year-on-year to ₹72 crore, marking a 23% quarter-on-quarter growth, according to its investor presentation. EBITDA margin expanded by 297 basis points year-on-year and 12 basis points sequentially to 4.6%.

SG Mart operates in the B2B metal trading space, with a presence across steel service centres and downstream distribution. It serves a diverse customer base, including EPC contractors, real estate developers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers and retailers.

SG Mart share price returns SG Mart shares have witnessed a sharp rally over the long term, delivering a multibagger return of 5,822.92% over the past five years. The stock has surged 43,099% over the past 10 years, while it has gained 145.84% in the last one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has rallied 126.39%, indicating strong gains for investors.

In the near term, however, the stock has witnessed some profit booking, declining 13.94% over the past week and 4.70% in the last two weeks. Despite this recent weakness, SG Mart shares have gained 8.56% over the past month and 3.36% in the last three months.

The stock has also delivered strong returns over the medium term, rising 43.78% in six months and 117.76% over the past two years. Over a three-year period, SG Mart shares have advanced 99.73%, highlighting their strong long-term performance.