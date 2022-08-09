Shubham Polyspin Ltd last month unveiled its plans to consider the issue of bonus equity shares and the decision will be taken in a board meet scheduled for this week on August 13, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

The company had informed in a regulatory filing to the exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th August, 2022 to take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022 and also to consider recommendation of bonus equity shares along with reviewing business activities of the company.

Incorporated in 2012, Gujarat-based Shubham Polyspin is engaged in the manufacturing of Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn of various types including air-intermingled yarn, twisted yarn and bag closing yarn.

The company's shares made stock market debut on BSE and NSE in October 2018 and have given multibagger return of more than 1,190% since then. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 63% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

In another update last month, Shubham Polyspin had said that “the company is pleased to inform that it has successfully installed and commissioned a solar power plant at Village: Amaliyara, Dist.: Aravalli, Gujarat with installed capacity of 1152 KW (DC) for captive consumption which has been funded partly by Bank Loan in addition to internal accruals. The solar plant shall enable the Company to substantially reduce its power cost. The Company shall also be able to take benefit of enhanced depreciation @ 40% p.a. on the plant & machineries of the solar plant as per extant Income Tax Act provisions."