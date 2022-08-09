Multibagger stock to consider bonus shares issue this week. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM IST
- Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders
Listen to this article
Shubham Polyspin Ltd last month unveiled its plans to consider the issue of bonus equity shares and the decision will be taken in a board meet scheduled for this week on August 13, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.