Multibagger stock to consider bonus share after giving 150% YTD return

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd said, "The Board Meeting to be held on 18-Nov-2022 to consider the following proposals: a.) issuance of fully paid bonus equity shares to the members of the Company and other allied activities; b.) to consider the proposal related to acquisition of companies. The aforesaid proposals, if approved by the Board, will be subject to the approval of the shareholders. Further, the trading window pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, shall remain closed till 48 hours after the public announcement of outcome of Board meeting scheduled to be held on November 18, 2022."