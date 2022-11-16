Multibagger stock to consider bonus share after giving 150% YTD return

Multibagger stock to consider bonus share after giving 150% YTD return2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Small-cap company is going to consider bonus share issue in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on Friday this week
Bonus shares 2022: Shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. After stock split in 1:5 ratio in August 2022, the small-cap stock is soon going to consider issuance of bonus shares and reward its loyal long term positional investors. In its exchange communication, the steel tube company said that its board of directors are going to consider bonus share issue in its next meeting scheduled on 18th November 2022 i.e. on Friday this week.
Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd said, "The Board Meeting to be held on 18-Nov-2022 to consider the following proposals: a.) issuance of fully paid bonus equity shares to the members of the Company and other allied activities; b.) to consider the proposal related to acquisition of companies. The aforesaid proposals, if approved by the Board, will be subject to the approval of the shareholders. Further, the trading window pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, shall remain closed till 48 hours after the public announcement of outcome of Board meeting scheduled to be held on November 18, 2022."
As mentioned above, Rama Steel shares are one of the multibagger stocks in India. In year-to-date time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹70 to ₹175 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 150 per cent return to its long term positional investors. In last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered around 240 per cent return whereas in last five years, this small-cap multibagger stock has given 350 per cent return to its shareholders.
Shares of Rama Steel Tubes are one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 as well. In February 2022, this stock traded ex-dividend for paying interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share to its shareholders in the financial year 2021-22.
So, after giving dividend and stock subdivision, this small-cap multibagger stock is going to reward its long term shareholders through issuance of bonus shares.
