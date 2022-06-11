Multibagger stock to consider bonus share, stock-split next week. Details here

Informing Indian bourses about the development, Rajnish Wellness Ltd said, "Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 13, 2022, inter alia: To Consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at such rate/ratio to be decided therein. To Consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, Subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."