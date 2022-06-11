Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock to consider bonus share, stock-split next week. Details here

Multibagger stock to consider bonus share, stock-split next week. Details here

Multibagger stock: In board meeting on 13th June 2022, company board is going to consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of equity shares of the company having face value of 10 each in such manner as may be determined by the board of directors.
2 min read . 12:14 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: On 13th June 2022, company board is going to consider and approve issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company at such rate/ratio to be decided therein

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Rajnish Wellness shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. This stock has surged 780 per cent in 2022 whereas in last one year, it has delivered more than 2900 per cent return to its shareholders. After giving stellar return to its investors, the board of directors of the multibagger stock is going to consider issuance of bonus share and stock sub-division next week. Rajnish Wellness Ltd has informed Indian bourse4s that its board of directors will sit on 13th June 2022 to considers bonus share and stock-split.

Multibagger stock: Rajnish Wellness shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. This stock has surged 780 per cent in 2022 whereas in last one year, it has delivered more than 2900 per cent return to its shareholders. After giving stellar return to its investors, the board of directors of the multibagger stock is going to consider issuance of bonus share and stock sub-division next week. Rajnish Wellness Ltd has informed Indian bourse4s that its board of directors will sit on 13th June 2022 to considers bonus share and stock-split.

Informing Indian bourses about the development, Rajnish Wellness Ltd said, "Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 13, 2022, inter alia: To Consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at such rate/ratio to be decided therein. To Consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, Subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Informing Indian bourses about the development, Rajnish Wellness Ltd said, "Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 13, 2022, inter alia: To Consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at such rate/ratio to be decided therein. To Consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, Subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Further, as per Company's code of conduct and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window is closed with immediate effect for all the designated persons, designated employees, specified persons and their immediate relatives and shall be opened 48 hours after the outcome of aforesaid board meeting become generally available information on BSE Portal.

Rajnish Wellness share price history

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In YTD time, this small-cap stock has surged from 20.45 to 179.80 levels, logging near 780 per cent rise in 2022. Similarly, in last 6 months, this multibagger stock has delivered whopping 400 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger penny stock has surged from 5.91 apiece levels to 179.80 levels, logging more than 2900 per cent return to its shareholders.