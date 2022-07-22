Multibagger stock to consider bonus issue; shares hit record high1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 01:15 PM IST
- The company's board will meet on 13th August to consider recommendation of bonus equity shares
Shares of Shubham Polyspin Ltd continued to extend gains and were trading at its all-time high level of ₹228 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session after the company unveiled its plans to consider the issue of bonus equity shares. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.