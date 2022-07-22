Multibagger stock to consider bonus issue; shares hit record high

In another update last week, Shubham Polyspin said that “the company is pleased to inform that it has successfully installed and commissioned a solar power plant at Village: Amaliyara, Dist.: Aravalli, Gujarat with installed capacity of 1152 KW (DC) for captive consumption which has been funded partly by Bank Loan in addition to internal accruals. The solar plant shall enable the Company to substantially reduce its power cost. The Company shall also be able to take benefit of enhanced depreciation @ 40% p.a. on the plant & machineries of the solar plant as per extant Income Tax Act provisions."