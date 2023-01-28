Bonus shares, stock split: Captain Pipes shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. The small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 1,000 per cent in last one year. but, celebration for long term investors are not going to end here only. The small-cap company is going to consider issuance of bonus shares and stock split in upcoming meeting of its board of directors. Company directors took this decision in their recently held meeting on 27th January 2022.

The multibagger small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the developments in issuance of bonus shares citing, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 27 January, 2023 started at 3:30 P.M. and ended at 5:15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: - Issue of 2 (Two) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on "Record Date". The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will intimate the "Record Date" for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time."

Informing Indian bourses about stock split decision, small-cap company said, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 27 January, 2023 started at 3:30 P.M. and ended at 5:15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting:- Alteration in Capital of the Company by Split/Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Re. 1/- each."

Captain Pipes share price history

Captain Pipes shares have remained a money making stock for its shareholders. In last one month, it has delivered around 35 per cent return to its investors whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has given to the tune of 400 per cent return to its long term positional investors. However, in last one year, it has risen more than 1,000 per cent turning one's ₹1 lakh to more than ₹11 lakh in last one year.