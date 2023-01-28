Multibagger stock to consider bonus shares, stock split. Jumps 1000% in one year2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹5 lakh today
Bonus shares, stock split: Captain Pipes shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year. The small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 1,000 per cent in last one year. but, celebration for long term investors are not going to end here only. The small-cap company is going to consider issuance of bonus shares and stock split in upcoming meeting of its board of directors. Company directors took this decision in their recently held meeting on 27th January 2022.
