Multibagger stock to consider bonus shares, stock split. Jumps 1000% in one year

The multibagger small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the developments in issuance of bonus shares citing, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 27 January, 2023 started at 3:30 P.M. and ended at 5:15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered the following, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting: - Issue of 2 (Two) Bonus Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on "Record Date". The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will intimate the "Record Date" for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time."