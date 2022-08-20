Multibagger stock to consider dividend payment next week. Details here

Multibagger stock to consider dividend payment next week. Details here2 min read . 10:36 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Kama Holdings shares are in news these days for developments in regard to dividend payment for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paying stock has fixed 30th August 2022 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for dividend payment but the board of directors of the company is yet to consider and approve dividend payment. Kama Holdings Limited has informed BSE that its board of directors is going to consider and approve proposal for interim dividend payment in the meeting scheduled on 22nd August 2022.
Kama Holdings bonus shares detail
Kama Holdings informed Indian stock market exchanges in this regard in its latest exchange filing citing, "A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 22nd August, 2022 for, inter alia, considering a proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 on Equity Shares. The Interim Dividend, if declared, would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, the 30th August, 2022."
"Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors will be closed from Wednesday August 17, 2022 till Wednesday August 24, 2022 (both days inclusive)," Kama Holdings added.
Kama Holdings share price history
As mentioned above, Kama Holdings shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. In last one year, this stock has delivered just over 30 per cent return but in last two years, this stock has surged from around ₹5,325 apiece levels to ₹12,300 per share levels, delivering around 130 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. This multibagger stock has surged from around ₹2700 to ₹12,300 levels in last 5 years, giving near 350 per cent return in this period.
