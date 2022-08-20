Multibagger stock to consider dividend payment next week. Details here

As mentioned above, Kama Holdings shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. In last one year, this stock has delivered just over 30 per cent return but in last two years, this stock has surged from around ₹5,325 apiece levels to ₹12,300 per share levels, delivering around 130 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. This multibagger stock has surged from around ₹2700 to ₹12,300 levels in last 5 years, giving near 350 per cent return in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}