Multibagger stock to consider stock split after rallying by 149% YTD

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 12th, 2022, inter alia to: 1. consider a proposal for sub-division(split) of the Equity Shares of the company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and matters thereto; 2. alter the Authorised Share Capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; 3. consider a proposal for appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar Malik (DIN: 00143453) as an Additional Non- Executive Non-Independent Director. Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 24th November, 2022 till the expiry of 48 hours from the outcome of the Board Meeting."