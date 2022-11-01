Bonus shares 2022: Shares of BLS International Services Ltd is one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. This multibagger stock has given 250 per cent return in year-to-date (YTD) time after surging from around ₹95 to ₹330 apiece levels. This dividend paying stock that traded ex-dividend in September 2022, is soon going to declare bonus shares though the multibagger stock has declared 1:1 bonus shares in May 2022. So, this will be the second occasion when this multibagger stock will declare bonus shares for its shareholders.

As per the information available on Indian stock market exchanges, BLS International Ltd has said that the company board will consider proposal for issuance of bonus shares in its board of directors meeting scheduled on 7th November 2022.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the issuance of bonus shares, BLS International Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 07, 2022 Monday."

BLS International Ltd went on to add that the board meeting will consider the following proposals:

1] To consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company; and

2] Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022, along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon.

"Further pursuant to the provisions of Company’s Code of conduct and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s), and reenactment(s) thereof) and our communication letter dated September 30, 2022, the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company is already closed for Designated Person and their immediate relatives from October 01, 2022 and shall re-open after the expiry of 48 hours from the said Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022 generally made available to the public," BLS International concluded.

BLS International share price

As mentioned above, BLS International share price has ascended from ₹95 to ₹330 levels, delivering to the tune of 250 per cent return whereas in last one year, it has surged near 200 per cent. In last two years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹41 to ₹330 apiece levels, giving enar 700 per cent return in this period.