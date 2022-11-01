Multibagger stock to declare bonus shares after giving 250% YTD return

Bonus shares 2022: Shares of BLS International Services Ltd is one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. This multibagger stock has given 250 per cent return in year-to-date (YTD) time after surging from around ₹95 to ₹330 apiece levels. This dividend paying stock that traded ex-dividend in September 2022, is soon going to declare bonus shares though the multibagger stock has declared 1:1 bonus shares in May 2022. So, this will be the second occasion when this multibagger stock will declare bonus shares for its shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}